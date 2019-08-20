Huawei founder expects no relief from US sanctions

Huawei founder, Ren Zhengfei, spoke to the Associated Press







With regards to yesterday's announcement by the US on adding more of Huawei's subsidiaries to the entity list, he says that:





"Whether the entity list is extended or not, that will not have a substantial impact on Huawei's business. We can do well without relying on American companies."

If there's any takeaway from the message here is that China isn't going to let up on fighting back against the US even if the sanctions and tariffs continue.





It goes without saying that the next plausible form of retaliation by China would be to limit US business opportunities in the country.





He also adds that he doesn't want relief from US sanctions if it would require China to make concessions in a tariffs war, even if that means his daughter - who is under house arrest in Canada - faces a more prolonged legal battle.