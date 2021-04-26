Huawei Harmony OS operating system shipping in its products

The firms access to Android has suffered due to US sanctions begun under Trump.

Huawei says its new operating system is not in response to the impositions, that is has been working on it since 2016. This might be true but I suspect the development has accelerated since the Trump bans.





Anyway, the firm is shipping phones with the new Operation system. Huawei Mate 40 Pro 4G has recently received network certification from Telecommunication Equipment's Network Access Managements (TENAA) in China. It uses Harmony 2.0



