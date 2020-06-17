Huawei reportedly delays production of flagship smartphone amid US crackdown

Nikkei reports on the matter









Adding that Huawei has also also halted production for some components of its Mate series of phones and trimmed orders for parts in the coming quarters.





Not so good news for Huawei and tech in general but if anything, you can take this as a sign that China wouldn't be too happy about recent US actions and will only add to tensions between the two if they are to try and resolve other issues moving forward.

Huawei is said to have told suppliers to delay production for its newest flagship smartphone as the company weighs potential supply chain disruptions from an escalating US crackdown, according to sources familiar with the situation.