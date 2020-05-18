Huawei says that sees no immediate solutions to US chip restrictions

Comments by Huawei rotating CEO, Guo Ping





Still working out a response to US chip restrictions

Business will be significantly affected by the curbs

But confident of finding solutions soon

In case you missed it, the Huawei issue from last Friday dragged the market lower initially before equities staged yet another late comeback towards the end of the week.





This is going to be a long and drawn out saga between the two countries, so expect more measures and countermeasures to be enacted in the coming weeks/months in response.



