Huawei says that sees no immediate solutions to US chip restrictions
Comments by Huawei rotating CEO, Guo Ping
- Still working out a response to US chip restrictions
- Business will be significantly affected by the curbs
- But confident of finding solutions soon
In case you missed it, the Huawei issue from last Friday dragged the market lower initially before equities staged yet another late comeback towards the end of the week.
This is going to be a long and drawn out saga between the two countries, so expect more measures and countermeasures to be enacted in the coming weeks/months in response.