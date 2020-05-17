Huawei update - Trump wants to block the firms access to chips, China’s commerce ministry will do what it takes
The US Commerce Department said it would restrict the ability of Huawei to develop semiconductors abroad with US technology.
A late on Friday afternoon US time (into the evening) WSJ report (may be gated):
- Trump administration said it would impose export restrictions
- These are designed to cut Huawei's access to overseas suppliers
- to stop foreign semiconductor manufacturers whose operations use US software and technology from shipping products to Huawei without first getting a license from US officials
Over the weekend China's Commerce Dept (CNBC link) said
- it is firmly opposed
- it will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms' rights and interests
- it urges the US to immediately stop the policy
The moves threaten to ignite a new round of US-China economic tensions.