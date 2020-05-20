Huawei update - US regulators examining closing chipo loophole
The US Commerce Department expanded its requirement for licenses for sales to Huawei of semiconductors made abroad with US technology
They did so last Friday. (Trump wants to block the firms access to chips, China's commerce ministry will do what it takes)
But the Commerce Dept rule only includes chips designed by Huawei
- does not cover shipments if they are sent directly to Huawei's customers
Some in the US see this a serious lopophole and are loking at sealing it.
---
I am viewing this as all part of the ratcheting up of US-China tension.