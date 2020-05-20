Huawei update - US regulators examining closing chipo loophole

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Commerce Department expanded its requirement for licenses for sales to Huawei of semiconductors made abroad with US technology


But the Commerce Dept rule only includes chips designed by Huawei
  • does not cover shipments if they are sent directly to Huawei's customers
Some in the US see this a serious lopophole and are loking at sealing it.

I am viewing this as all part of the ratcheting up of US-China tension.

