Huawei will move research center to Canada from the US

Interesting signal from Huawei





Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei will shift a company research center to Canada from the US in a surprise move.





The shift to Canada is the real surprise because that's where is daughter and former CFO Meng Wanzhou is being held under house arrest. China has lashed out at Canada for the arrest but it came on a US request that Canada was forced to honor under bilateral treaties.





The move shows that the company and CEO isn't holding it against Canada. Or perhaps believes that building it in Canada would be an opportunity for his daughter. Ren said Canada is an example of openness.







The report also adds this tidbit on what could be an important detail in the case:





Canada's political leadership believes John Bolton, then US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, was behind the extradition request that led to her arrest

Bolton left the White House in August.





Separately, he says the company will build new factory capacity in Europe to make 5G equipment there.



