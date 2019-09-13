Huawei's CEO offers to sell its 5G know-how in order to address security concerns

Huawei's chief executive Ren Zhengfei says would sell to a Western firm as a way to address security concerns

buyer would then be free to change the software code

would be a way to ease US (and allies) security concerns, without Huawei's involvement.

Zhengfei made the proposal in interviews with the Economist and the New York Times







Overnight news, posting ICYMI.

might be another little positive for the trade war negotiations.



