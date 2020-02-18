Hubei province coronavirus infection update: 1693 new cases on Feb 18, 132 deaths

Hubei's capital is Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

For end February 18:
  • 1,693 new cases of the infection
  • 132 deaths added to the toll (takes total deaths in the province to 1,921 and in China to 2,000; we will get a whole of China update later)

