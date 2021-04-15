Huge data dump coming from China on Friday - Q1 GDP, industrial production + more

The data from China is due at 0200GMT on Friday 16 April 2021

China Q1 2021 GDP: expected +1.4% (SA), prior was +2.6%

expected +18.5% y/y, prior +6.5% March data: Industrial Production y/y expected 18.0% Industrial Production YTD to March y/y expected 26.5%, prior was 35.1% Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y expected 26.0%, prior was 35.0% Retail Sales y/y, expected 28.0% Retail Sales YTD y/y expected 31.7%, prior was 33.8%





What to expect via Scotia: