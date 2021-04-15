Huge data dump coming from China on Friday - Q1 GDP, industrial production + more

Category: News

The data from China is due at 0200GMT on Friday 16 April 2021 

China Q1 2021 GDP:

  • expected +1.4% (SA), prior was +2.6%

  • expected +18.5% y/y, prior +6.5%

March data:

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 18.0%

Industrial Production YTD to March y/y

  • expected 26.5%, prior was 35.1%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 26.0%, prior was 35.0%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 28.0%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected 31.7%, prior was 33.8%


What to expect via Scotia:
  • Q1 GDP is expected to strongly accelerate in year-over-year terms but mainly because the figure will compare to the 9.7% q/q non-annualized contraction during the first quarter of last year when the pandemic's effects struck with full force. Pay more heed to the quarter-over-quarter reading for 2021Q1 that is estimated to land around 1 ½% non-annualized. 
  • Other reports ... on industrial output and retail sales during March will need to control for a similar year-ago comparison distortion

