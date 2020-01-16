Huge data dump due from China on Friday - Q4 GDP and December activity

Due at 0200GMT on 17 January 2020

China Q4 GDP

expected is +6.0% y/

prior was +6.0% y/y

And for the whole of 2019:

expected +6.2% y/

prior was +6.2% y/y Quarterly GDP from China rarely strays far from expectations.

Monthly activity data, for December 2019, not too much change expected from the previous month: