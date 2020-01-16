Huge data dump due from China on Friday - Q4 GDP and December activity
Due at 0200GMT on 17 January 2020
China Q4 GDP
- expected is +6.0% y/
- prior was +6.0% y/y
And for the whole of 2019:
- expected +6.2% y/
- prior was +6.2% y/y
Monthly activity data, for December 2019, not too much change expected from the previous month:
- Industrial Production y/y expected 5.9%, prior was 6.2%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.6%, prior was 5.6%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.2%, prior was 5.2%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected 7.9%, prior was 8.0%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected 8.0%, prior was 8.0%