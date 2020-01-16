Huge data dump due from China on Friday - Q4 GDP and December activity

Due at 0200GMT on 17 January 2020 

China Q4 GDP

  • expected is +6.0% y/
  • prior was +6.0%  y/y

And for the whole of 2019:

  • expected +6.2% y/
  • prior was +6.2%  y/y
Quarterly GDP from China rarely strays far from expectations. 


Monthly activity data, for December 2019, not too much change expected from the previous month:

  • Industrial Production y/y expected 5.9%, prior was 6.2%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.6%, prior was 5.6%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.2%, prior was 5.2%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected 7.9%, prior was 8.0%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected 8.0%, prior was 8.0%

