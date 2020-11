This market looks like it's on the verge of an explosion higher, led by value and big-cap trades with tech lagging.

S&P 500 futures up 156 points

DJIA up 1722 points to 29,926

Nasdaq +85

The rally in the Dow might be 6%. Equity markets throughout Europe are up around 6% with France leading the way, up 7.8%.







The Russell 2000 is going to open 8.8% higher, which compares to its total return of 2.2% over the past 3 years.