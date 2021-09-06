Huge squeeze in silver in a quiet market as prices jump 11%

Massive silver squeeze underway







Never trust a quiet market.





An epic Labor Day squeeze is ongoing in the silver market. Prices have shot up 11% in the last 15 minutes in a parabolic move.





There are no headlines behind the move and gold is relatively unchanged.





Here is how it looks on the daily chart, which is now at the highest since mid-June.





This looks like someone trying to take advantage of a sleepy market on thin volume, with stops being run on the way up.





Silver bulls are a particular kind of true believer and they're going to feel pretty good right now.





Even better, the fundamentals are improving as the Fed taper is pushed back to December and the US dollar softens following weak non-farm payrolls





The Hunt brothers would be proud.





