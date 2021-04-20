Huge US consumer-products company Procter & Gamble to announce price increases

I'm gonna bet these price increases will not be transitory.

Via the Wall Street Journal: Procter & Gamble will start charging more for household staples

the latest and biggest consumer-products company to announce price increases

cited rising costs for raw materials, such as resin and pulp, and higher expenses to transport goods

P&G said could be a precursor to broader increases

follows a similar move last month by rival Kimberly-Clark

“This is one of the bigger increases in commodity costs that we’ve seen over the period of time that I’ve been involved with this, which is a fairly long period of time,” said P&G Operating Chief Jon Moeller, a 33-year company veteran.



This will give the Fed something to think about, officials there have been very relaxed about inflation not rising.





