Huge US consumer-products company Procter & Gamble to announce price increases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I'm gonna bet these price increases will not be transitory.

  • Procter & Gamble will start charging more for household staples
  • the latest and biggest consumer-products company to announce price increases
  • cited rising costs for raw materials, such as resin and pulp, and higher expenses to transport goods
  • P&G said could be a precursor to broader increases
  • follows a similar move last month by rival Kimberly-Clark
  • “This is one of the bigger increases in commodity costs that we’ve seen over the period of time that I’ve been involved with this, which is a fairly long period of time,” said P&G Operating Chief Jon Moeller, a 33-year company veteran.

This will give the Fed something to think about, officials there have been very relaxed about inflation not rising. 
Powell: "What the ...????"


