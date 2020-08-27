Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Southwest Louisiana

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Laura is classified as a Category 4 hurricane

Laura has just made landfall as it hits near Cameron, Louisiana. It is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the state, according to the NHC. Peak wind speeds are reported to be around 150 mph and it is going to be a devastating one to watch for the oil industry.


