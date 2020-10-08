Hurricane Delta upgraded to Category 3 storm ahead of tomorrow's landfall

Delta regains major storm status





Delta is strengthening as forecasters anticipated.



Shear, sea surface temperature, and moisture conditions appear favorable for strengthening during the next 12 h or so, and based on this additional intensification is expected tonight. A short period of rapid intensification remains possible given current trends, although the various rapid intensification indices are not enthusiastic about the possibilities of this, After 12 h, the global models again forecast strong southwesterly shear developing over the hurricane before landfall, and based on this some weakening is forecast.



The NHC also notes that the system is growing in size but that the storm track is narrowing.





The main risk to the oil-and-gas industry is that it tracks along the western edge of that cone near the border of Texas and Louisiana. That's a concentrated zone of refineries that was already hit this year by Laura.







The main current forecast track will avoid populated coastal areas, though it could lead to damage inland in Lafayette or Lake Charles. Around 80% of offshore US oil production is shut due to the storm.





