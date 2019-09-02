Hurricane Dorian to move dangerously close to Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening
NHC with the latest update on the matterAs it stands, Dorian is rampaging through the Bahamas with the eye currently sitting atop the Grand Bahama island. The maximum winds sustained has dropped off a little to 165 mph from a staggering 185 mph as of yesterday.
In case you missed the news, Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm as it continues to make its way northwards. Here's Dorian's projected path:
Thoughts go out to those affected by the storm/hurricane.