Hurricane Dorian winds strengthen to 175 km/h, just shy of Category 3 status

Further strengthen in the forecast





The latest data from Hurricane Dorian shows sustained winds at 175 km/h (110 mp/h) with higher gusts. That's fractionally below Category 3 status, which will likely be reached imminently. Forecasters expect it to eventually reach Category 4 status.







"Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through today," the latest NHC advisor says. "A slower west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue through the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday."





The latest track shows the storm heading directly Freeport, Bahamas and then making landfall in the US early on Tuesday.

