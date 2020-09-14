Hurricane Gamma is coming soon

The NHC is out with its latest forecast news and there are two developments.

Tropical storm Sally is now expected to reach hurricane strength. It's shut down some oil production in the gulf and is a slow-moving storm that's going to bring heavy rain. Tropical storm Vicky has formed in the eastern Atlantic. Its forecast track will turn due west by the end of the week but will be short-lived due to sheer

The map is lit up like a Christmas tree at the moment but none of the storms are particularly threatening. Teddy will turn north this week. One to watch is the one off the coast of Africa but that's a week away from the mid-Atlantic.





What is most-notable is that we're almost out of letters. The last name on the 2021 list is Wilfred and the season is just peaking now. After we run out of names, it's onto the Greek alphabet. Here's the order:



