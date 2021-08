The latest update on Ida

From the NHC:





Tropical Storm #Ida Advisory 17: Ida Now a Tropical Storm Over Southwestern Mississippi. Dangerous Storm Surge, Damaging Winds, and Flash Flooding Continue Over Portions of Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

Well, at least this one is slowly getting out of the way but it surely won't be the last for Louisiana this season so keep an eye out for the next one when it comes around.