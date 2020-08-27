Hurricane Laura storm surge will unleash an unsurvivable tsunami of destruction
The US National hurricane Center have issued a very blunt warning indeed:
Here are the Key Messages for extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura for Thursday pm.
- An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves is coming soon for Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City, LA, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes & could penetrate 40 miles inland.
Bolding is mine.
The track is seen below, Adam highlights that:
- That track is almost dead-centre on Port Arthur and the major refineries there.
- More also at Lake Charles, just to the east.