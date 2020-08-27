Hurricane Laura storm surge will unleash an unsurvivable tsunami of destruction

The US National hurricane Center have issued a very blunt warning indeed:

Here are the Key Messages for extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura for Thursday pm.

An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves is coming soon for Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City, LA, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes & could penetrate 40 miles inland.

Bolding is mine.





The track is seen below, Adam highlights that:

That track is almost dead-centre on Port Arthur and the major refineries there.

More also at Lake Charles, just to the east.



















