Hurricane Laura weakens to Category 3 - NHC

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The latest update by the NHC on Hurricane Laura

Laura made landfall earlier in the day as a Category 4 storm, but is reported to have now weakened to a Category 3 major hurricane over the past few hours.

Peak winds were expected at around 150 mph as it hit Southwest Louisiana and though the storm has weakened, it is still a major one to contend with for now at least.

Just be mindful as this has more impact on oil prices and production/refining. That said, natural disasters aren't exactly the most influential of factors leading to major price breakouts but on a day where markets can be volatile, you never really know.

Keep an eye on Brent crude as price is testing its 200-day moving average:

Brent

