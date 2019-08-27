Hurricane possible in Puerto Rico Wednesday as Dorian strengthens

Tropical storm Dorian continues on track





The Lesser Antilles are being hit by Tropical Storm Dorian at the moment, bringing heavy rainfall.







The storm is expected to track over Puerto Rico tomorrow and portions of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.





"Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola," the latest forecast says.







The NHC said the threat of winds and heavy rains into the weekend in Florida is rising but that the forecast is highly uncertain because of how the storm might interact with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.





On the current track, the storm is highly unlikely to enter the Gulf and disrupt oil production or transportation but it could threaten Miami, Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach.

