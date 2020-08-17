Hurricane watch continues in the Atlantic with two systems in play

Two disorganized systems bear watching

We're closing in on the heart of Atlantic hurricane season and there are two systems the NHC says could grow into hurricanes.





The first one is moving westwards at about 20 mph and is unlikely to develop but the NHC says that later in the week, upper-level winds are likely to be more conductive to the formation of a tropical depression. They see a 50% chance of a tropical cycle in 5 days.





The system in the mid-Atlantic is more-likely to be a problem. They see a broad area of low pressure forming near the Cabo Verde islands and conditions conductive to a tropical depression later this week. It's on a track that would typically cause problems in the Caribbean or US. The NHC sees a 70% chance it will develop into a tropical cycle in the next 5 days.

