Hurricane Zeta grows into category 2 storm as it nears gulf coast

Storm to weaken slightly as it makes landfall near New Orleans







Zeta is forecast to strengthen for a few more hours before slowing down in the cooler waters in the northern gulf.





"Even if a little weakening begins later today, however, Zeta should maintain hurricane strength through landfall," the NHC said.





The good news is that this is a fast-moving hurricane and that should limit the storm surge.





In terms of energy, about one-third of oil production and 44% of gas production is shut in.







From here, the range of possible outcomes is fairly narrow so I don't see any particular market risks.

