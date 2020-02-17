Hyundai to suspend one of its five South Korean factories in Ulsan due to virus impact

Author: Justin Low

The suspension will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, for now

I'm still thinking that the market has not come to terms with the global implications that the coronavirus outbreak is having at the moment. The severity of the hit to global supply chains is one that shouldn't be taken lightly and corporate earnings will suffer as such.

But with easy and free money flowing everywhere - as evident by China adding more today - it is truly a different trading/investing landscape than the world has come to know.
