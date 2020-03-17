IATA says "cash is pretty much running out" for many airlines today

The collapse of the airline industry is unprecedented





I'm shocked by the speed of the crunch in the airline industry. The US is preparing a $50 billion package for its airlines and it appears virtually every airline is on its knees.







It's a complete and sudden stop in the industry but I would have imagined they could weather at least a few weeks of this.







IATA says three-quarters of airlines have cash to cover less than 3 months of non-avoidable fixed costs.







Two things to think about:

The bailout for airlines sets the bar for other industries Airlines might not be the only businesses with far less cash and liquidity than we thought





