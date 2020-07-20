IBM to announce earnings after the close

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Expected to earn

The consensus 
  • EPS Estimate $2.07 
  •  Revenue Estimate is $17.72B 
This week kicks up the earnings releases a notch with notable names like Tesla, Microsoft, American Express, AT&T and Intel reporting.  

Below is a look at the calendar of major releases for the week

Tuesday, July 21
  • Coca-Cola
  • Snap
  • United Airlines
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Texas Instruments
Wednesday, July 22
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Chipotle
  • Whirlpool
  • Biogen
Thursday, July 23
  • Intel
  • American Airlines
  • AT&T
  • Travelers
  • Hershey
Friday, July 24
  • American Express
  • Honeywell
  • Verizon
  • Schlumberger

