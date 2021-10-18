Icahn on CNBC: At some point the markets will hit a wall
..But does not know when
The "legendary investor" Carl Icahn is on CNBC. He is a bit cautious about the market but also says he does not know when the market will turn over.
Meanwhile US stocks are mixed:
- At some point the market will hit a wall
- there will be a crisis the way we are going; the way we are printing money, the way inflation is going
- Does not know when hitting the wall will happen.
- Dow industrial average -20 points or -0.06% at 35273.66
- S&P index +9.57 points or 0.21% at 4480.76
- NASDAQ index up 66.62 points or is 0.45% at 14964.19