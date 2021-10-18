Icahn on CNBC: At some point the markets will hit a wall

..But does not know when





The "legendary investor" Carl Icahn is on CNBC. He is a bit cautious about the market but also says he does not know when the market will turn over.





At some point the market will hit a wall



there will be a crisis the way we are going; the way we are printing money, the way inflation is going



Does not know when hitting the wall will happen.

Dow industrial average -20 points or -0.06% at 35273.66



S&P index +9.57 points or 0.21% at 4480.76



NASDAQ index up 66.62 points or is 0.45% at 14964.19

Meanwhile US stocks are mixed: