Icahn on CNBC: At some point the markets will hit a wall

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

..But does not know when

Carl Icahn
The "legendary investor" Carl Icahn is on CNBC.  He is a bit cautious about the market but also says he does not know when the market will turn over.

  • At some point the market will hit a wall
  • there will be a crisis the way we are going; the way we are printing money, the way inflation is going
  • Does not know when hitting the wall will happen.
Meanwhile US stocks are mixed:
  • Dow industrial average -20 points or -0.06% at 35273.66
  • S&P index +9.57 points or 0.21% at 4480.76
  • NASDAQ index up 66.62 points or is 0.45% at 14964.19
