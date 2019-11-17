ICYM - Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio warns of a capital war between the US and China
Comments from Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates founder. these from last week but via a Bloomberg report ICYMI:
- "There is a trade war, there is a technology war, there is a geopolitical war, and there could be a capital war. How that is approached is going to determine our futures"
- "I hope that it is done with mutual understanding instead of wars -- a win-win relationship rather than a lose-lose relationship"
Dalio's comments to be viewed in the context of US Congress attempts to slow the flow of capital into China. We reported on this back in September:
- White House is discussing ways to limit US investors portfolio flows into China
- Goldman Sachs on yen - supported by US considering limits on portfolio flows into China
- Deutsche Bank on US China restrictions story - positive for yen, gold, CHF