ICYM - Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio warns of a capital war between the US and China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates founder. these from last week but via a Bloomberg report ICYMI:

  • "There is a trade war, there is a technology war, there is a geopolitical war, and there could be a capital war. How that is approached is going to determine our futures" 
  • "I hope that it is done with mutual understanding instead of wars -- a win-win relationship rather than a lose-lose relationship"
Dalio's comments to be viewed in the context of US Congress attempts to slow the flow of capital into China. We reported on this back in September:




