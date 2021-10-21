ICYMI - Putin said OPEC+ countries are increasing oil output a bit more than agreed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Oil news out of Russia overnight, Greg had it as it was breaking, link here ICYMI. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers was increasing output slightly more than agreed, but:
  • "Not all oil-producing countries are in a position to ramp up production quickly" 
Putin also provided some broader background comments, none of this is new but a useful recap if you need:
  •  "From 2012-2016, investment in oil production totalled around $400 billion/year, and in recent years, even before the pandemic, this decreased by 40%, and now it amounts to $260 billion" 
  • said that investment cycles for energy projects are 15-30 years
Underinvestment is contributing to the recent rise in prices for oil. 

Oil price update:
