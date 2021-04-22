ICYMI - a missile struck near Israeli nuclear reactor

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The missile was launched from neighbouring Syria, fired into southern Israel early on Thursday.

  • Air raid sirens were sounded near Israel's nuclear reactor near Dimona
  • Israeli military attacked the missile launcher and air-defence systems in Syria.
  • There is widespread speculation of likely Iranian involvement, which will be a complication in US-Iran talks seeking to revive the nuclear deal with Iran.
Oil is little changed on the session here.  

