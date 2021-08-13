ICYMI - a worker infected at the world's third-busiest container port, China





All inbound and outbound container services at the Meishan terminal in the Ningbo-Zhousan port, third busiest in the world, were halted yesterday until further notice The port is the second-busiest in China and, as already said, 3rd in the world.



A few folks might be incredulous that one case can shut down a section of such a globally critical facility ... but yeah. Further supply-line disruptions ahead.



Speaking of one case, Australia's capital city, Canberra, was placed in lockdown yesterday with just one new case reported. the first in a year. Canberra is home to Australia's Federal parliament and if parliament meddling gets shuts down it threatens to perhaps trigger accelerated economic growth in the country. ;-)



Australian PM and his lump of coal in parliament (real pic):









