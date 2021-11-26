ICYMI: Adam and Ashraif on USD, JPY, EUR & gold.

If things start to slow

If you are looking for something to fill a slow hour then don't miss this chat from earlier in the Asia session with Adam and Ashraif. See here





Timings as follows if you want to dip in and pick a single topic:





0:00 - Introduction

2:00 - US & USD Resilience

06:00 - How USD Strength differs from that of 2013/14

7:47 - How Adam Nailed the Gas Trade

13:40 - Yen Fades the Carry Trade

16:30 - Eurozone Hardships & EURUSD Technicals

22:19 - The French Connection & 2017

26:20 - DXY vs the Fed's USD Index

32:30 - USDJPY Inv H&S???

35:00 - Real Yields-Gold Run against Debt 130% GDP

39:28 - Gold's Undisputable Seasonals

42:22 - Flows Breath into Gold ETFs

43:06 - Gold Breaks CFTC Net Long Positioning

46:10 - XAUUSD Technicals

48:20 - Chinese Yuan Solves Gold Mystery

51:54 - Gold, Silver and the Magic Metal

58:07 - Charting Other FX Charts EURUSD EURGBP USDCAD CADJPY

1:09:29 - Lucid Eliminates the Gap

1:11:13 Charting Ethereum & Bitcoin Targets

1:14:50 Aussie/Kiwi Char










