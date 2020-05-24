Coronavirus ICYMI: Australian government misjudged the cost of its JobKeeper program

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Justin had the news on Friday: Australia's JobKeeper program now estimated to cost $70 billion instead of $130 billion

There has plenty of hot air expelled over the cost estimate error. The 'saving' of  $60bn AUD has prompted calls to extend the program to workers who missed out. So far the government has resisted such calls and have said the reduction in cost is due to the economy mot being as weak as expected due to the shut down restrictions. 

AUD is being shifted around more on the whims and flows of geopolitics and risk appetite

Justin had the news on Friday: Australia's JobKeeper program now estimated to cost $70 billion instead of $130 billion




See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose