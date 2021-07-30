ICYMI - Biden administration says will not rule out further lockdowns if scientists recommend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The comments came from White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday. 

  • would not rule out further lockdowns to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 if scientists recommended such action
  • "... we listen to the scientists," Jean-Pierre said. "We listen to the experts. This is a public-health situation ..."
The vaccination rate in the US has faltered and cases have risen rapidly as the Delta variant spreads. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose