ICYMI - Biden administration says will not rule out further lockdowns if scientists recommend
The comments came from White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday.
- would not rule out further lockdowns to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 if scientists recommended such action
- "... we listen to the scientists," Jean-Pierre said. "We listen to the experts. This is a public-health situation ..."
The vaccination rate in the US has faltered and cases have risen rapidly as the Delta variant spreads.