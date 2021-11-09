ICYMI - Biden extends US ban on investments in firms linked to China’s military

US President Biden extends the ban for another 12 months.

US entities are barred from buying or selling publicly traded securities in companies with China military links. The ban was originally introduced by former President Trunp and Biden has embraced the policy.





"The PRC is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernisation of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses, which continues to allow the PRC to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas," Biden said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

















