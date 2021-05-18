ICYMI: Biden is delaying his revamp of Trump's blacklist on China

US President Biden's administration is delaying its reassessment of the ban on US investment in certain Chinese firms.

plans to delay by two weeks

reports cite three officials "familiar with the matter"

June 11 deadline now, from previously set May 27 deadline

One of the people said the review of the investment ban may be completed by June 11, though the Biden administration's policy won't necessarily be published by then

This is in relation to Trump's executive order (issued in November last year) banning investments by US interests in Chinese companies owned or controlled by the military.









So far Biden has been happy to keep Trump's China restrictions largely in place. No surprise there. Trump took some hard decisions on China and Biden has kept many.







