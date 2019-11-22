ICYMI - BIS says monetary + fiscal policy is not enough, fiscal must be 'wise'

Check this out from overnight. I won't move the forex today but is something to read up on while we are a bit quiet.

Remarks from the chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements

helpful if monetary + fiscal policy 'both march in the same direction"

boundaries between the two must not disappear

Specifically on fiscal:

"Well chosen and executed investment, for example, is generally preferable to current expenditures"

"It is not a question of fiscal policy per se, but of wise fiscal policy."



