ICYMI - BIS says monetary + fiscal policy is not enough, fiscal must be 'wise'
Check this out from overnight. I won't move the forex today but is something to read up on while we are a bit quiet.
Remarks from the chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements
helpful if monetary + fiscal policy 'both march in the same direction"
boundaries between the two must not disappear
Specifically on fiscal:
- "Well chosen and executed investment, for example, is generally preferable to current expenditures"
- "It is not a question of fiscal policy per se, but of wise fiscal policy."
