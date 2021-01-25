ICYMI - California probing the death of a person who received the COVID-19 vaccine hours earlier
The Wall Street Journal had the report up, link here
- California authorities are investigating the case of a person who died several hours after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine last week.
- It isn't clear which vaccine the person received or whether the vaccine played a role in their death.
- "We aren't making any links to the vaccine" a spokeswoman representing the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office said, adding that an autopsy had been planned. "We ask the public to remain patient with us as this investigation continues so we can hopefully get more clarity."