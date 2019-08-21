ICYMI: Canada's Alberta extends oil curtailments through 2020 due to slow pipeline progress
Supply restriction for oil due to Canada's main oil-producing province, Alberta, extending mandatory curtailments on crude production by an extra year through 2020
- Citing uncertainty about when expanded pipelines may come online.
- Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said that with delays in pipeline approvals such as Enbridge Inc's Line 3 replacement, production levels could exceed rail and pipeline capacity by 150,000 barrels per day, and greater price discounts could reappear, unless the province extended curtailments.