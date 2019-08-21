ICYMI: Canada's Alberta extends oil curtailments through 2020 due to slow pipeline progress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Supply restriction for oil due to Canada's main oil-producing province, Alberta, extending mandatory curtailments on crude production by an extra year through 2020

  • Citing uncertainty about when expanded pipelines may come online.
  • Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said that with delays in pipeline approvals such as Enbridge Inc's Line 3 replacement, production levels could exceed rail and pipeline capacity by 150,000 barrels per day, and greater price discounts could reappear, unless the province extended curtailments.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose