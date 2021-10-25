ICYMI - China has a 10-point plan to address economic risks, power risks ... and more

Chinese state media ( Xinhua News Agency) with the report on how the government is to address 10 of its current most pressing challenges.

Among the 10 major issues facing China’s economy were short-term challenges like power cuts and the Evergrande crisis, as well as longer-term matters such as “common prosperity”.

Xinhua said boosting private consumption and investment was high on the new economic agenda for Beijing as growth plateaus.

But the central government would not return to “the old playbook” of monetary and fiscal spending to “flood the economy”.

There is more at that link above, including efforts to wean growth off relying on the property sector ... and more similar to what we have heard many times before.





ps. The bolding above is mine, we've heard that many times before also. Looks like we'll have to get used to slower growth in China ahead (which is probably not new news to anyone).



