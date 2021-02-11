ICYMI: China has accused Australian universities of delivering low-quality teaching

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reports overnight in Australian media:

  • China's Ministry of Education has accused Australian universities of delivering low-quality teaching in courses they deliver jointly with universities in China
  • the ministry statement said Australian universities had skimped on investment in programs run in partnership with Chinese universities over the previous 5 years
  • there is now a need to guarantee the quality of the teaching
---
This a red flag that another front on the China-Australia trade war could be opening up and if so is a negative input for the AUD. 




