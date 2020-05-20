ICYMI - China has changed its inspection procedure for iron ore imports from Australia

This from the Global Times on changes to rules announced by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC)

new supervising rules

take effect on June 1

customs officials will inspect iron ore at the request of the trader or the importer

Previously, customs officers conducted mandatory on-site inspections of iron ore batch by batch

When necessary, Chinese customs officers will now conduct test for harmful and toxic elements in imported iron ore

GAC says the new rules will streamline the inspection procedure for imported iron ore at Chinese ports to facilitate trade.















