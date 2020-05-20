ICYMI - China has changed its inspection procedure for iron ore imports from Australia
This from the Global Times on changes to rules announced by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC)
- new supervising rules
- take effect on June 1
- customs officials will inspect iron ore at the request of the trader or the importer
- Previously, customs officers conducted mandatory on-site inspections of iron ore batch by batch
- When necessary, Chinese customs officers will now conduct test for harmful and toxic elements in imported iron ore
GAC says the new rules will streamline the inspection procedure for imported iron ore at Chinese ports to facilitate trade.
Link here (h/t and thanks to Jerry in the comments at this post)