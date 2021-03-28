ICYMI: China imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine (levy start today)

Justin had the news on Friday, posting a reminder here.

China imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine anti-dumping duty will begin on 28 March

for five years

with imports of Australian wine set to incur duties of between 116.2% and 218.4%

Another escalation of trade imposts flowing from the poor relations between China and Australia (china tends to take revenge on Australia and other allies of the US when it has issues with the US).







