ICYMI - China officials indicated that June imports from the US expected to show a dramatic increase
New York Times with that snippet citing an unnamed person familiar with both U.S. and Chinese thinking on the trade deal
The unnamed official was commenting to correct Navarro's bungle on Monday evening US time when he erroneously said of the trade deal with China …"Its over".
He said, on the contrary:
- Navarro's comments appeared to be a "slip of the tongue," reflecting his personal hawkish views on China and not administration policy.
- also said Chinese officials have indicated that June imports from the United States were expected to show a dramatic increase after falls in recent months due to the outbreak
