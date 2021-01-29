ICYMI - China likely to avoid setting 2021 GDP target over debt concerns

Reuters quoted unnamed sources in this piece, saying China will likely avoid setting a 2021 growth target

on concerns that maintaining one could encourage provincial economies to ramp up debt

Sheesh .... remember the good old days when local authorities would just fudge the numbers to hit target (don't' @ me, its well documented and even China's central government upper echelons have cracked the ****s about the practice)?





Anyway, via Reuters:

"We will not set an explicit target, but in reality there will be a target," said a government adviser, one of three sources saying the target will again be scrapped. "We will not emphasise the importance of achieving a target at all costs."



