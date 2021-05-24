ICYMI: China looks to curb price increases for bulk commodities

Chinese regulators met with domestic firms to call for more stable prices

This involves the likes of steel, iron ore, aluminium, and copper as metals in particular are the subject of scrutiny by Chinese authorities over what they see as "unreasonable" price increases as of late.





In turn, this has weighed on the prices of the metals above today but so far there isn't anything that is spreading over to broader markets.





