China Mengniu Dairy abandons purchase plans for Australian business
Japan's Kirin Holdings and China Mengniu Dairy Co said they have given up on the sale of the Japanese company's wholly owned Australian dairy firm Lion-Dairy and Drinks to the Chinese company.
News crossing the wires is against the background of increased strain between China and Australia.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was reported last week as planning to block the deal (the deal had been pencilled in last year pedning regulatory approval)