ICYMI - China warns of swift retaliation against the US

The Global Times is a branch of state media in China, yesterday pulling no punches:

China Global Times accuses Trump of brazen hypocrisy

After that that came more from the outspoken media group: After that that came more from the outspoken media group:

US political establishment is under siege amid nationwide riots that have plunged the country into chaos

US officials, instead of addressing profound domestic woes, waged a new series of attacks against China

US' national security claims are so vaguely defined that all Chinese personnel and businesses could be at risk of a US crackdown and if such actions occur, they will surely be met with swift retaliation from China







Its difficult to disentangle the trade issues from all the other points of contention between the two countries, but on the bright side at least China is buying soybeans:





Meanwhile this tension between the two powers is doing no harm to 'risk'

AUD having a big day against the USD too.



