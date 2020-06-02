ICYMI - China warns of swift retaliation against the US
The Global Times is a branch of state media in China, yesterday pulling no punches:
- US political establishment is under siege amid nationwide riots that have plunged the country into chaos
- US officials, instead of addressing profound domestic woes, waged a new series of attacks against China
- US' national security claims are so vaguely defined that all Chinese personnel and businesses could be at risk of a US crackdown and if such actions occur, they will surely be met with swift retaliation from China
(more here ICYMI)
Its difficult to disentangle the trade issues from all the other points of contention between the two countries, but on the bright side at least China is buying soybeans:
Meanwhile this tension between the two powers is doing no harm to 'risk'
AUD having a big day against the USD too.